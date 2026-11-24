Latest YouGov Poll Shows Majority Of Americas Still Support Mass Deportations

It's yet another piece of polling information that makes the results of the 2026 midterms even more difficult to believe. Democrats were buried in 2024, only two years ago, based in large part on their abject refusal to secure US borders, allowing millions of illegal immigrants to enter the country at will and setting the stage for a demographic collapse. Immigration was at or near the top of every list when it came to public concerns during the elections.

The Trump Administration almost immediately shut down border crossings upon entering the White House - With southern border encounters dropping around 95%, to levels not seen since the 1960s. It was a historic improvement by any standard. Immigration slipped down the list of public worries, largely because Trump was successful in making illegal immigration untenable.

Deportations have been moving much slower than many critics prefer, but it's important to take into account the sabotage by Democrat led lawfare and NGO activist operations. The idea that putting Democrats back in office will somehow help the nation (or teach Republicans a lesson over issues like the Iran War), is a lot like the voters setting themselves on fire just to send a message.

As we noted recently in the vital border state of Texas, Republican candidates received nearly the same number of votes in 2026 as they did during the 2022 midterms. Democrats, on the other hand, somehow conjured up 2 million extra votes compared to the 2022 midterms. Nearly every ballot cast beyond the 2022 participation rate was a vote for Democrats. It's a miraculous statistical oddity.

This "blue wave" directly threatens border security as well as deportations, as incoming Democrats including Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa have stated that Texas should not facilitate what they described as "chaos" created by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Keep in mind, most of the chaos has been created by NGO funded activists, not ICE.

Some Democrat politicians, activist groups and the media have exploited the midterm results in order to make false claims. This includes the claim that Americans are "angry over deportations" and want ICE operations to stop. Polls, though, consistently show this argument is untrue.

The latest Economist/YouGov Poll post-midterm poll has been released, and the numbers don't match up with the story peddled by the political left.

The data comes from a survey conducted November 13–16, among 1,628 U.S. adult citizens. Respondents were asked which view came closest to their own on immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally. The results indicate that around 51% of Americans favor deporting all or most illegal migrants.

Over 23% said all illegals should be deported immediately, and 28% said most should be deported, with some exceptions made for those married to Americans or long-term residents with no criminal record.

Around 41% said only those who have committed serious crimes should be deported. Only 7% said everyone living in the country illegally should be allowed to stay with no exceptions. These figures are similar to an earlier Economist/YouGov poll from around Election Day, which showed roughly 52% supporting deportations for all or most illegal migrants.

The data also shows that 31% of Americans want a decrease in legal immigration (through pathways like H-1B), while another 31% prefer that legal immigration rates stay the same. Only 20% of respondents want immigration to increase.

These numbers directly contradict the Democrat position on deportations; they are a tiny minority that refuses to accept that vast portions of the population are against the multicultural open-borders policies of the Biden era. Yet, the US is fumbling right back to square one with a Democrat controlled congress which will no doubt make any deportation progress impossible.

One is easily reminded of the congressional response to the SAVE Act. Around 80% of Americans approve of voter identification at the polls. Despite this overwhelming majority, nearly all Democrats (and four Republicans in the Senate) prevented the SAVE Act from being passed.

When it comes to secure borders (or secure voting) the blue wave is an unmitigated disaster.