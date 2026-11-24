South Africa's President Pledges To Spend Millions On AI Development

There is a debate raging around the world, particularly in the west, about where AI development stands in the long list of societal priorities. In the US, a country on the cutting edge of AI technology, public support is largely mixed or negative. All that capital and all those resources could be spent on hundreds of things that are far more tangible and far less vaporous.

In other words, the public wants to know what the actual benefits are, if any, to the pursuit of AI?

Now imagine you live in a country with a 34% overall unemployment rate, a 63% youth unemployment rate, a 38% poverty rate, the 5th highest crime rate in the world, power and water utilities in rapid decay and sewage systems that are no longer functioning. How much would the development of AI matter to you then?

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced the failing country's plan to set up a venture capital fund starting at R100 million (roughly $5.7 million) to support homegrown AI and tech startups, along with a related credit guarantee fund. This pledge came after a large South African delegation visited Silicon Valley with the intent to update the nation's tech sector.

The President of South Africa has announced a MASSIVE $5.7 million investment to compete against the United States and China in Artificial Intelligence “We refuse to be left behind and we refuse to become consumers. We want to be part of the developers of artificial intelligence.” 😂 https://t.co/H6yrizIHgs — George (@BehizyTweets) November 23, 2026

Ramaphosa says artificial intelligence presents South Africa with an opportunity to address longstanding challenges, including poor service delivery, water shortages, unemployment and the high cost of living.

The $5.7 million proposal is naive by global AI standards, with some skeptics noting that the fund would only cover about 77 minutes of compute spending at a company like Anthropic. By extension, if any country in the world is better off spending that cash elsewhere, it's South Africa.

After the Trump Administration shutdown of USAID and PEPFAR programs, South Africa has been struggling even more than usual. However, the country is also an avid participant in a number of World Economic Forum programs, and the WEF has been feeding third world governments with fantastic visions of a "4th Industrial Revolution" and AI riches.

The WEF and the UN have been constructing narratives of a coming "global imbalance" in which wealthy countries able to afford AI leave developing nations in the dust. This has already happened in infrastructure, technology and resources, for the most part because of chronic mismanagement. How AI is supposed to fix this is anyone's guess, but the globalists have been selling third worlders on the idea for the past decade.

The trick is in the notion of "global inequality." As with the climate change agenda, AI advancement in the west is being presented as "unfair" or dangerous to "less privileged" countries. And of course, the globalists want to step in and redistribute the wealth in order to bring more "balance" to the situation.

This means globally centralized control of the AI industry, if groups like the WEF get their way. South Africa's foolish dreams of AI while the nation's infrastructure crumbles is only half the story - A precursor to a much uglier scheme to steal from the west to once again prop up incompetent (and usually leftist) governments in far-flung places that should be allowed to hit rock bottom.