"Don't Lecture Us About Justice, Piggy": Newsom Camp Hits Back As Trump Savages Death Row Clemency

President Trump took the podium at the Justice Department on Monday and unloaded on California Gov. Gavin Newsom, calling his commutation of all 548 death sentences in the state "one of the most shocking acts of injustice our country has ever seen," then signed a memorandum the same day ordering federal prosecutors to seek death for child killers and to speed up federal executions.

"Just days ago, the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, granted clemency and mercy to 548 of the most evil monsters on the face of the earth," Trump said, with Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel at the event and relatives of murder victims in the room.

President Trump blasts California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his decision to commute the death sentences of 548 inmates. pic.twitter.com/44M7mYNIn2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 23, 2026

Trump ran through who is on the list: "more than 110 child killers, more than 100 rapists who murdered their victims," and serial killers including Charles Ng, "who tortured, enslaved, and slaughtered at least 11 people." Newsom, he said, "came along and stole away the only closure those families might ever have."

The White House's roll call of the spared includes Richard Allen Davis, who murdered 12-year-old Polly Klaas, Randy Kraft, Cary Stayner and Luis Bracamontes. Polly's father, Marc Klaas, was among the families the White House brought forward, along with Sandy Friend, whose son Michael Lyons was kidnapped, tortured and murdered at 8. "Face me, Gov Newsom. Tell me Michael's life doesn't matter," Friend said.

MUST WATCH: Sandy Friend, whose son, Michael Lyons, was kidnapped, tortured, and brutally murdered at just 8-years-old



"Face me, Gov Newsom. Tell me Michael's life doesn't matter. Michael deserved a governor who would stand with the victims, honor their justice..."... — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 23, 2026

"He stood with the murderers and the child slayers, but today we say the American people stand with you," Trump told them, adding that his administration is working "to get this travesty overturned in some form." Washington has no say over a governor's clemency, though, and the fight over Newsom's order is in California's courts, where half the state's district attorneys have sued to stop it.

What Trump can control is the federal death row. The memorandum directs the attorney general to "pursue Federal jurisdiction and seek the death penalty" for first-degree murder of a minor, murder in the course of rape, sexual abuse or sex trafficking, and murder in the course of kidnapping or human trafficking. It also orders that federal death sentences be "carried out as expeditiously as possible," by prioritizing appeals, "opposing dilatory litigation tactics" and cutting administrative delays. It builds on the order Trump signed on his first day back in office.

"Once juries have spoken, capital punishment will be swift and certain," Trump said.

Far too often, capital sentences are delayed for years, if not decades, stalling the justice the victims' families deserve.



Today, President Trump signed a Memorandum to pursue capital punishment for heinous federal crimes & expedite the enforcement of capital sentences. pic.twitter.com/mBUxQ4zokD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 24, 2026

Newsom's press office had swung first, hours before Trump spoke. Every person Newsom commuted "will die in prison. Not one walks out," it posted, before turning to Trump's own pardons: "Convicted murderers, deadly drug traffickers, violent January 6 child-sex offenders. Pardoned, released, and walking free! Don't lecture us about justice, piggy." The last word recycles the "quiet, piggy" line Trump aimed at a Bloomberg reporter last November, which Newsom's office turned into a run of AI pig memes at the time.

Every person @CAGovernor Gavin Newsom commuted from California's death row will die in prison. Not one walks out.



But Donald Trump's criminals? They walk free as wealthy donors and lobbyists secure pardons amid serious pay-to-play allegations.



Convicted murderers, deadly drug... https://t.co/4xp95APFZV — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 23, 2026

As Trump spoke, Newsom posted a video of his own, opening on "Donald Trump is once again standing inside the Department of Justice, next to his former personal defense lawyer, who is now the Attorney General." He brought up Trump's 1989 newspaper ads calling for the death penalty for the Central Park Five, then the pardons. "Donald Trump doesn't oppose mercy. He sells it," Newsom said. "If you're poor, black, or brown, you get the needle. If you're rich and know Donald Trump, you get a pardon and a personal phone call."

Trump's Justice Department prosecutes his enemies and pardons his friends.



America needs foundational federal reform. No president should turn the power of mercy into a business. No one should be able to sell a pardon.



Justice is not for sale. pic.twitter.com/YnZmroP96A — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) November 23, 2026

His office put a number on it, citing a House Judiciary Democrats report that Trump's clemency wiped out "$1.7 billion in restitution and funds owed by his buddies," some of it owed to victims and to the federal Crime Victims Fund.

Newsom announced the commutations on Nov. 5, two days after the election, converting every death sentence in California to life without parole. None of them takes effect until the legal steps are done, and 382 of the 548 need the California Supreme Court's sign-off because of prior felony convictions. Newsom halted executions in 2019, and the state hasn't carried one out since Jan. 17, 2006.

Lt. Jason Davis, whose brother was killed in the line of duty, said Newsom ignored California voters, who have twice voted for the death penalty at the ballot box. Prosecutors were already in open revolt before Trump got involved.

The fight lands as Newsom weighs a run for the White House: he has said he'll decide by early January, and won't run if Kamala Harris does. Polymarket bettors give him a 10% chance of winning the 2028 Democratic nomination.