Ugly 5Y Auction: Foreign Demand Slides Resulting In 13th Consecutive Tail, Record Directs

If yesterday's 2Y auction was average (if maybe modestly strong), then today's 5Y auction was irredeemably ugly.

Starting at the top, today's sale of $70 billion in 5Y paper priced at a high yield of 4.719%, modestly lower than last month's 4.845%, but above the When Issued 4.716%, resulting in a 0.3bps tail, which was the 13th consecutive tail for the 5Y auction - the longest such stretch on record!

The bid to cover wasn't too bad - at 2.37 it was fractionally higher than last month's 2.33, and above the six-auction average of 2.31.

However, the internals were a mess: Indirects dropped from 60.1% in October to 54.3% in November, the lowest since peak covid (March 2020). This led to Directs surging from 29.4% to 36.7%, the highest on record while Dealers slumped to 9.0%, just a fraction away from the lowest on record.

Overall, this was a very ugly 5Y auction, and while the entire yield curve has tightened today thanks to the rush to safety, we would not be surprised to see the selling in stocks shift away to Treasuries.