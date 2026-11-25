Brent Surges As Escalating Houthi-Saudi Conflict Revives War Risk Premium

Brent crude futures briefly tumbled to $89.50 a barrel early Wednesday before reversing course and climbing above $92, as Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery with one-way attack drones and threatened Saudi ports.

Reuters cited Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree, who said rebel forces launched a drone attack on the 550,000-barrel-a-day Ras Tanura refinery, sparking fires.

Good morning from Ras Tanura Refinery, Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/eKpbQe2pCk — ابراهيم ناجي Ibrahim Naji (@Ibrahim___Yemen) November 25, 2026

NASA satellite imagery reviewed by the outlet showed thick black smoke around the refinery, which is located on the Gulf coast in the Eastern Province. The Aramco-owned facility is the kingdom's largest refinery and sits near infrastructure crucial to Saudi crude exports.

BREAKING: Yemen’s Houthis have struck Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery at Ras Tanura with drones, triggering massive fires and sending thick plumes of black smoke across the sky, with NASA satellite imagery showing the smoke spreading over roughly 600 square kilometers, per… pic.twitter.com/aSVqGm8Qkn — The Hormuz Report (@HormuzReport) November 25, 2026

Around 6:40 a.m. ET, Saree widened the threat to Saudi Arabia's Red Sea ports, including Jeddah, warning of attacks if Saudi forces carried out more bombing attacks against the Houthi-held port of Hodeidah in Yemen.

"The armed forces reaffirm that the port of Jeddah and all enemy Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast will be targets for our forces if the enemy carries out its threats to bomb the port of Hodeidah. We warn employees, workers and those near these ports to evacuate them immediately and stay away. We call on all shipping companies to remove their ships from those ports immediately," Saree said.

تجدد القوات المسلحة تأكيدها أن ميناء جدة وجميع موانئ العدو السعودي في ساحل البحر الأحمر ستكون هدفا لقواتنا في حال نفذ العدو تهديداته بقصف ميناء الحديدة.

ونحذر الموظفين والعاملين فيها والمتواجدين بالقرب منها بإخلائها فورا والابتعاد عنها وندعو جميع الشركات الملاحية لإخلاء سفنها من… pic.twitter.com/kYduUtPGEE — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) November 25, 2026

Saree separately claimed that Saudi forces had carried out 72 airstrikes and missile attacks over the last 24 hours, pointing to a dangerous escalation pathway that energy traders see this morning as warranting a slight war risk premium to Brent at the $92 level.

Today's Gulf developments follow repeated Houthi strikes targeting Riyadh's financial district, including towers housing Aramco offices and the Public Investment Fund's headquarters.

For energy traders, the key question is whether Houthi-Saudi attacks translate into supply disruptions. There is no word yet on whether the Ras Tanura refinery sustained damage. Threats against Red Sea ports also put Saudi's alternative export route out of the Gulf area under threat as the kingdom relies more heavily on its Red Sea port.