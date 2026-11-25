Jobless Claims Plummet Near 57 Year Lows As Job Hope Rebounds

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time tumbled back to 189k last week, matching the lowest level of the year...

...and basically at the lowest level since 1969...

Continuing also plunged back near cycle lows after spiking last week...

And while the 'low hire, low fire" economy continues, it appears we are starting to see the 'low inspire' part of the trilemma pick up as The Conference Board's labor market indicator surged last month...

A low-fire market is only reassuring until it isn't. And as Waller put it, stable is not the same thing as healthy, and, as a reminder, it appears young Americans remain "too scared to quit."