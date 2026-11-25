Kilmar Abrego Garcia Is Gone... But His Lawyer Says He's Coming Back

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran migrant whose wrongful deportation to El Salvador's CECOT mega-prison made him the left's poster child for due process, left the United States for Spain on Tuesday night, ending a 20-month fight with a Trump administration that had been trying to send him to Liberia.

CBS News broke the news Tuesday afternoon, and Abrego Garcia boarded a commercial flight from Washington Dulles to Madrid that night with his wife, Jennifer Vasquez, his brother, his attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg and representatives of the immigrant advocacy group We Are CASA.

Scoop: Kilmar Abrego Garcia leaving the U.S. today, sources told @NicoleSganga @camiloreports and mehttps://t.co/4dQrwwWQzv — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 24, 2026

The flight left about four hours late after passengers were deplaned twice over mechanical problems, ABC News reported, and before boarding Abrego Garcia stopped at a Customs and Border Protection office, reportedly to have his ankle monitor removed.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced the departure on X: "We are DELIGHTED to announce that Kilmar Abrego Garcia has self-deported from the United States to Spain." "We promised the American people that this human trafficker, wife beater, gang member, and child predator would not remain in our country," Mullin wrote.

We are DELIGHTED to announce that Kilmar Abrego Garcia has self-deported from the United States to Spain.



We promised the American people that this human trafficker, wife beater, gang member, and child predator would not remain in our country. This Salvadoran man will no longer... — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) November 25, 2026

Later that night, DHS put it differently: "To be clear: Kilmar Abrego Garcia departed the United States pursuant to a removal order. He paid for his own flight and received no incentives. He will NEVER be allowed back inside the United States."

To be clear: Kilmar Abrego Garcia departed the United States pursuant to a removal order. He paid for his own flight and received no incentives. He will NEVER be allowed back inside the United States. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 25, 2026

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis called it a win: "The El Salvadoran man chose to self-deport to Spain - a country that has been wrecked by open border policies. Good riddance."

Sandoval-Moshenberg told Politico his client "has left the United States a free man." Where Abrego Garcia settles "for the next two years while he waits out the end of this administration, will be his choice," the lawyer said, adding of a return to Maryland: "We don't expect that to happen under this administration, which we know will never give him a fair shake."

In a statement, Abrego Garcia said he was leaving "happy" and "with his freedom," adding: "In this case, despite everything they tried to say, every obstacle they put in my way, and every attempt to shame me, justice prevailed under this administration in a way that many people never thought was possible."

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who flew to El Salvador last year to press for Abrego Garcia's release, said he is "traveling to a country of his choice, a free man - unharmed and with dignity."

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, who oversees Abrego Garcia's civil case in Maryland, issued an order Friday that remains sealed, and a US official told NBC News a federal judge had ordered him to leave the country by Tuesday, weeks after Xinis abruptly cancelled a hearing in the case. The terms of the arrangement have not been made public.

For more than a year Abrego Garcia had named Costa Rica as the country he would go to if he had to leave. The administration resisted, trying instead to send him to Uganda, Eswatini and Ghana, and in March the Justice Department told the court it was "ready, willing, and able" to deport him to Liberia.

Abrego Garcia came to the US illegally about 15 years ago and was living in Maryland when immigration agents arrested him in March 2025 and flew him to CECOT, despite a 2019 immigration judge's order barring his removal to El Salvador. Administration officials called the deportation an "administrative error" while alleging he belonged to MS-13, which he denies. After the Supreme Court said the government had to facilitate his release, he was brought back in June 2025 to face human smuggling charges over a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee.

He pleaded not guilty, and in May a federal judge in Tennessee threw out the charges as vindictive. The Justice Department has appealed, with arguments before the 6th Circuit set for February, in a case against a man who is no longer in the country.