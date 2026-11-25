Pentagon Turns To America's Auto Giants To Scale Up Drone Production

The Department of War is in talks with General Motors, other automakers, and auto parts suppliers to convert civilian manufacturing capacity for military drone production. The discussions show a broader push to bolster the Western rearmament cycle by expanding stockpiles of unmanned systems across all categories, with an emphasis on lower-cost, attritable drones that can be fielded at scale to replace expensive legacy platforms.

The Wall Street Journal reported that GM is weighing production of drone motors, while DoW officials have also met with Ford Motor, Canadian parts supplier Magna International, and other manufacturers in the auto supply chain that could produce engines, actuators, sensors, and lidar for drone makers.

There is a strong sense of urgency at the DoW to expand domestic drone supply chains, reduce dependence on Chinese components, and build stockpiles, with the military planning to buy millions of drones in the coming years.

According to the WSJ, the DoW sees the annual US military drone market reaching $20 billion to $30 billion, but many existing American drone companies lack the manufacturing capacity to meet the incoming wave of demand. DoW officials have also considered tapping automakers to manufacture the Lucas one-way attack drone, modeled on Iran's Shahed.

Among automakers, GM has shown the greatest interest in supporting military production. In September, GM produced the first batch of missile-housing components for PAC-3 MSE interceptors in just a matter of weeks.

The military's reliance on civilian automotive manufacturing networks highlights the importance of a robust domestic auto industry capable of supporting wartime production. The ability to quickly retool civilian assembly lines also highlights the urgency of preventing a flood of Chinese EVs and hybrids from hollowing out Western industrial capacity, as the clowns in Europe have allowed.