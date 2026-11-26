Explosive Book Claims Bob Iger Got An ABC Underling Pregnant While He Was Her Boss

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger had an extramarital affair in the early 1990s with an ABC marketer who reported to him while he ran ABC Entertainment, and she became pregnant, according to an unauthorized biography that hits shelves next week.

In The House of Mouse, Wall Street Journal reporter Robbie Whelan writes that the woman "suffered through a traumatic termination procedure." The New York Times, which obtained an advance copy, reported the allegation on Wednesday. The book describes the relationship as consensual, and the woman is not named.

JUST IN: Former Disney CEO Bob Iger accused of impregnating an ABC employee while serving as her boss. FILE - Former Disney CEO Bob Iger arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 26, 2026

Iger declined to be interviewed for the book. According to Whelan, a lawyer for Iger contacted him to raise concerns about "false and defamatory" claims. Disney, which declined to cooperate with the author, called Iger "one of the most respected CEOs of his generation."

According to the Times, Whelan ties the episode to Iger's public embrace of the #MeToo movement in the late 2010s.

The 528-page book, four years in the making, is out Dec. 1 from William Morrow, a HarperCollins imprint. Iger handed the top job to parks chief Josh D'Amaro in March, and stays on as a senior adviser and board member until his retirement on Dec. 31.

The book The House of Mouse (via hollywoodreporter.com)

In April, Puck reported that Disney had retained Charles Harder, the litigator who has represented Donald Trump, to push back on the book, and that Harder sent letters to HarperCollins about it.

Whelan portrays Iger as insecure, vindictive and preoccupied with money, and traces his drive to his father's suicide attempt when Iger was 12. He quotes a private 2014 email Iger sent to then-Marvel chairman Ike Perlmutter: "I am frustrated about compensation! I had a nasty and distasteful negotiation to extend my contract this last time."

In his new book "House of Mouse," WSJ reporter Robbie Whelan reveals how longtime Disney CEO Bob Iger and Marvel chairman Isaac "Ike" Perlmutter went from confidants to bitter enemies. 🔗 https://t.co/kgxksdVD0w pic.twitter.com/GXytYMBIav Robbie Whelan (portrait) (via us.headtopics.com) — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 25, 2026

Whelan writes that at a 2022 Marvel premiere, then-CEO Bob Chapek, Iger's successor and later rival, gestured at fans in costume and asked, "Did you get a look at the freaks?"

Iger's own next book, One Last Time, about his 2022 return to Disney, is due in March.