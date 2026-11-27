Mass Immigration Is Recklessly Endangering British Women

Authored by Brendan O'Neill via Spiked,

You might have missed it amid all the media brouhaha over the allegations against David Walliams. Perhaps you were too distracted by pious BBC reports on how 'lad culture' enabled the sexual crimes of Russell Brand. Maybe your attention was sucked up by pained columns in The Times about the time a 22-year-old woman went back to the hotel room of a 37-year-old celeb and nothing happened. So let me tell you what you missed: an Egyptian man who broke into Britain has been sentenced to jail for violently dragging a 49-year-old mother into the stinking migrant encampment under Hungerford Bridge in London where he raped her twice in his tent.

It is one of the most sickening rape cases I have read about in a long time. It was shortly after midnight on September 20 last year. The woman was returning home after a night out. She was full of the exact cosmopolitan goodwill the 'progressive' classes demand of us. She stopped near the encampment after hearing Arabic being spoken, telling a group of men she lives near 'a lovely Middle Eastern community' and enjoys hearing Arabic. One of the men then dragged her over a wall and under the 'blue crinkly material' of his tarpaulin tent.

His name was Moustafa Elbohy. He's 32. He came to Britain on a 'small boat'. He used Google Translate to threaten the woman, translating 'I want to fuck you' from Arabic into English. The woman said he was 'extremely volatile'. In the chilling words of the prosecution at Southwark Crown Court, there came a point when 'she knew she was going to be raped and she just wanted to get it over and done with'. She was raped twice. Immediately, her concern was that she would not be believed, because she was drunk and had not screamed for help. Nonetheless, she phoned a male friend, who arrived shortly afterwards and accompanied her to Charing Cross police station where the rape was reported. Last week, on November 17, Elbohy was sentenced to nine years for each rape, to be served concurrently.

The entire absurd and lethal farce of our 'asylum' system is laid bare in this horror. Every detail of the case is as horrifying as it has become sickeningly predictable. Elbohy claimed to be gay to try to win asylum. While his claim was being heard, he was put up in the Doubletree Hilton in Reading, at our expense. His claim was rejected, but instead of being deported, he was let loose to live on the streets. He had committed his rape within weeks. Incredibly, he was let out on bail, during which time he sexually harassed a woman in Leamington Spa and attacked a man who intervened. He pleaded guilty to threatening behavior and battery but was told he did not have to pay the £200 fine because of his 'limited means'. He was then recalled to jail ahead of his trial for the rape.

What are we doing here? Seriously. Why are we letting in so many young men swirling with testosterone and pent-up sexist rage? Why are we saying 'asylum seekers' about blokes who are clearly lying through their teeth about being gay? Why do we have migrant encampments on the streets of London? And why are these men not swiftly deported when their 'asylum claims' prove to be such cynical, brazen fabrications? That's what the victim wanted to know. She was horrified that a failed asylum seeker was 'still in the country [and] able to rape me'. That's the question. The question every citizen should be asking. The question that should topple governments. Why does the state prize the 'rights' of foreign chancers more highly than the safety of British women?

Think about how mad it is that there are throngs of men from Egypt and other misogynistic countries living on the streets. The UK Foreign Office advises against all travel to parts of Egypt. It warns women in particular to steer clear. You might suffer 'sexual assault and harassment', it says. If a British woman must go to Egypt, she should 'exercise caution', 'follow local dress codes' and avoid 'traveling alone', particularly at night'. And yet the very men who make Egypt a no-go zone for Western women are gleefully waved into Britain and put up in four-star hotels or permitted to build encampments under bridges. Don't go to Egypt - we'll bring it to you.

This is not an isolated case. Almost every week now we read of sexual terror being inflicted on the women of Britain by 'small boats' men. A Palestinian man sentenced to six years in jail for breaking into a family home and masturbating in front of two young girls. A Turkish man jailed for six years for attempted rape after he grabbed a woman and ripped off some of her clothing while yelling 'Just sex, just sex'. An Iranian man jailed for 11 years for attempted rape, in spite of his plea that he couldn't possibly be a rapist because he has a micropenis. Two Afghan migrants convicted of a barbaric sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl in the toilets on a train.

These are just some of the 'small boats' cases that came to court in the past two months. There are countless more examples of 'small boats' men terrorizing women and girls, from the two Iraqi 'asylum seekers' convicted of trafficking and raping girls aged 12 to 16 in Doncaster, to the three men from Iran and Egypt convicted of the sadistic gang rape of a woman on Brighton beach.

Can we say 'epidemic' yet? All sorts of things are called 'epidemics' by the media. We're told of the epidemic of sexual harassment on university campuses and the epidemic of obesity. But, curiously, that word is never used for the almost weekly sexual assaults by 'small boats' thugs. Quite the contrary: when The Economist, the bible of globalism, was forced to admit that 'asylum seekers', especially Afghans, are more likely to commit sexual crimes than British men, it chirped: 'It is hardly an epidemic.' How easy it is to be breezy about the state's unforgivable endangerment of women, when your salary buys you Ubers door-to-door and a postcode address far removed from the violent fallout of your own luxury beliefs.

Here's the thing: it was entirely predictable that women would become collateral damage on their own streets as a consequence of the state's self-destruction of our borders. As Anna Loutfi argues in her new report, Mass Immigration is a Women's Issue, everyone with a brain should have seen the consequences of letting in men from cultures that are 'politically hostile to Britain' and where 'Western or uncovered women are more likely to be perceived as... "ripe for the picking"'. Import vast numbers of men from deeply patriarchal, anti-Western cultures and you inevitably lay the terrain for a violent sexual collision between 'asylum seekers' and Western women.

Make no mistake: this is not a series of 'unfortunate incidents'. It is the grim, preordained result of the state's abdication of its most fundamental duty: to protect the nation. The blame for these horrors lies squarely with a ruling class more interested in sucking up to the gold-collared post-borders cliques of Brussels and Davos than in protecting its own citizens, and with silver-spoon legal activists who game the system to prevent the deportation of dangerous men, and with a media establishment more interested in raking over the 'problematic' culture of 2010s comedy than in asking why there was an Egyptian under a bridge in London free to rape a mother at midnight. Women's safety has been burnt at the altar of globalism. Heads should roll.

Brendan O'Neill is spiked's chief political writer and host of the spiked podcast, The Brendan O'Neill Show. Subscribe to the podcast here. His book - After the Pogrom: 7 October, Israel and the Crisis of Civilisation - is available to order on Amazon UK and Amazon US now. And find Brendan on Instagram: @burntoakboy.