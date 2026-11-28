Biden's $10 Million Memoir Sells Just 21,000 Copies In Its First Week

Former President Joe Biden's memoir sold roughly 21,000 copies in its first week on shelves, according to the sales tracker Circana, despite topping the New York Times bestseller list. Those numbers are extremely low given the $10 million advance Biden received for the project, which the publisher is unlikely to recoup.

Promise Me, America, a 480-page account of his life and presidency, was released Nov. 17 by Little, Brown & Co., a Hachette imprint. In addition to the low sales numbers, reviewers have pointed to factual errors in the text and said the book offers little self-reflection from the former president.

Other recent presidential memoirs have had more successful opening weeks. Obama's A Promised Land sold more than 800,000 copies in its first 24 hours and passed 1 million in a week, while Clinton's My Life reached 1 million within two weeks of its release.

Even Kamala Harris, Biden's vice president and the Democratic Party's 2024 nominee, sold 350,000 copies of her election memoir 107 Days across all formats in its first week last year, by her publisher's count. On Circana's print-only tally, the one behind Biden's 21,000, she sold 170,124, more than eight times Biden's opening total.

The Associated Press reported that Biden's sales were enough to briefly place the book at the top of The New York Times nonfiction bestseller list.

"I am humbled and honored that PROMISE ME, AMERICA is #1 on the New York Times bestseller list, and that's because of you," Biden wrote on X Wednesday. "Thank you to everyone who read it. I wrote it to tell the story of what we did together: giving working families a fair shot to get ahead and making America respected around the world again. Thank you for letting me share it with you."

I am humbled and honored that PROMISE ME, AMERICA is #1 on the New York Times bestseller list, and that's because of you. Thank you to everyone who read it. I wrote it to tell the story of what we did together: giving working families a fair shot to get ahead and making America... pic.twitter.com/Xl31oBN9XB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 26, 2026

Former Biden aides offered a range of reactions to the numbers. Asked about the sales, one former aide told the New York Post, "Honestly, it's like who the f--k cares anymore about Joe Biden."

Another former staffer said, "I'm really shook by the numbers." That staffer added, "This feels like a situation where the advance was big so they made the book."

A third former aide said she was "glad he wrote a book" for "historical purposes."

Biden signed the book deal last July, about two months after disclosing that he has prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported the size of the advance last year. Since the release, Biden has made few appearances to promote the book.

Earlier this month, Biden announced he was scaling back his book tour because of his Stage 4 prostate cancer, citing the toll of treatment in a written statement posted to X.

"While writing the book, I was diagnosed with cancer, a disease known all too well to millions of Americans and their families. My doctors continue to be encouraged by how I've responded to treatment. And the prayers and kind words and well wishes from so many of you have meant more to me and Jill and our family than you can ever know," Biden wrote. "Some days are better than others. It hasn't stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down. What that means is, unfortunately, I won't be able to do as many conversations about my book as I'd hoped. However, I'm hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves."

I want to share a brief update.



My presidential memoir, PROMISE ME, AMERICA, is coming out on November 17th. I hope you'll read it. It covers my years as President. The challenges we faced, the decisions I made, and why I made them. It's about who we are as a nation. What we... — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2026

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson weighed in on X after the sales figures were released. "Still believe he got 81 Million votes?" Johnson wrote.

Joe Biden's memoir FLOPS, only sold 21,000 copies in week one.



Even Kamala Harris sold 350,000 copies of her book in the first week last year.



Still believe he got 81 Million votes?



Yikes... pic.twitter.com/Y3OqncL9dH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 27, 2026

Biden's memoir is one of several books from his inner circle that have sold poorly. Since he left office, books by former first lady Jill Biden and former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre have also sold poorly, and Hunter Biden's memoir did the same while his father was still in the White House.