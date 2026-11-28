FlyDubai Allowed Back In Tel Aviv, Two Months After Its Co-Pilot Allegedly Tried To Crash A Jet Full Of Israelis

Flydubai will fly back into Tel Aviv on Thursday, Dec. 3, nearly two months after an Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked his captain and tried to bring down a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight packed with Israelis. The Dubai carrier has reopened ticket sales for the route, and an Israeli source told The Times of Israel that the airline is being let back in "under new security arrangements."

Transportation Minister Miri Regev approved the return on Monday, after a delegation of senior Israeli security officials and ministry staff, led by ministry Director-General Moshe Ben-Zaken, came back from talks with Emirati aviation officials in Dubai. According to the Israeli source, the approval still needs clearance from the Shin Bet, the Mossad and the National Security Council.

The ministry said the delegation "presented Regev with the steps the company has taken in the wake of the incident," and called the decision "a significant step toward restoring air connectivity between Israel and the UAE." It did not say what any of those steps are.

Israel's own airlines are still shut out of Dubai: El Al, Arkia and Israir have been held up by the same security questions, and Etihad, which flies to Abu Dhabi, is now the only carrier linking Israel and the UAE. Emirati authorities halted Israeli airlines' Dubai flights when the US-Israel war with Iran broke out in late February, and those flights never came back.

Before the suspension, flydubai ran 10 daily flights out of Tel Aviv, and Dubai was the main connection for Israelis bound for Thailand, the Philippines, China and Japan. Israel had initially barred the airline through at least Dec. 15.

On Sept. 30, Flight FZ1073 dropped 18,000 feet in 12 minutes after the first officer, Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, turned on Indian Captain Smit Machchhar in the cockpit. The wounded captain got the cockpit door open, and crew and Israeli passengers forced their way in and subdued the co-pilot before the Boeing 737 diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, and landed safely.

BREAKING: Passenger footage captures panic aboard a Flydubai flight as the aircraft reportedly plunges 17,000 feet during a violent confrontation between the pilots, with passengers seen running toward the cockpit. pic.twitter.com/2quMsMEuXI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 30, 2026

UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said investigators found the co-pilot "had attempted to carry out a terrorist attack," going at the captain with the cockpit's crash axe and trying to take control of the plane. Israel's Channel 12 reported that al-Hammami told investigators he meant to fly on toward Israel as if nothing were wrong, get cleared to approach Ben Gurion Airport and then crash the jet into a building or another plane at the airport.

Israel has since barred pilots and crew from 31 countries with no formal diplomatic ties to Israel from flying passengers there, and has tightened screening of foreign airlines' crews. Asked a day after the attack whether the co-pilot was linked to Iran, President Trump said, "I would say the answer based on what I'm hearing is yes," and promised that if Iran was behind it, "they'll be hit, very hard."

An al-Qaeda weekly, al-Bayan, hailed the attacker and urged copycat strikes on American and Israeli airliners, and India's National Investigation Agency opened a case under its anti-hijacking and anti-terror laws because the captain is Indian.

When FZ1073's route reopens next week, Israelis connecting through Dubai will be flying the same airline on the same route, while Israel's own carriers still can't land in Dubai at all.