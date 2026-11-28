"They Should Pull Their Fingers Out And Buy My Shares": New Mandelson Files Expose Epstein Pal's Conflicts

Peter Mandelson spent more than six months as Britain's ambassador in Washington still holding a large stake in Global Counsel, the lobbying firm he co-founded, while the Foreign Office's top civil servant set up what he called a "light touch" process to watch him for conflicts, according to 32 documents the UK government released on Thursday.

When the Foreign Office press team asked him in July 2025 to clear its answer to a Private Eye query showing his stake was still "substantial," Mandelson replied in one line: "They should pull their fingers out and buy my shares."

The papers are the third volume the government has handed Parliament under a Feb. 4 Commons order for everything on his appointment. Other material is still held back at the Metropolitan Police's request while detectives investigate whether Mandelson passed confidential government information to Jeffrey Epstein while he was a cabinet minister in 2008-2010. He was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office, has not been charged and denies wrongdoing.

BREAKING: Govt publishes more documents on disgraced former US ambassador Peter Mandelson.



Sky's Sam Coates takes you through the most important parts.https://t.co/jSzH9GhzTp pic.twitter.com/l8YZs123T9 — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 26, 2026

The Blind Trust That Wasn't

On Jan. 5, 2025, the Foreign Office's outgoing permanent under-secretary, Sir Philip Barton, went through Mandelson's conflict-of-interest form and wrote: "Global Counsel equity - unless this can be sold immediately, I assume it is going in a blind trust. When will this happen by?"

Two days later an official whose name is redacted pushed back: "it is a bit difficult to see how this could be genuinely 'blind'," because Mandelson "would know that he continued to hold the equity" and could "theoretically be (or could be perceived to be) in a position to influence the value of that interest as US Ambassador."

Barton's successor, Sir Oliver Robbins, settled it in a March 6 letter to Mandelson's deputy in Washington, James Roscoe. "The ideal would have been for GC to have bought him out of this position before he took up the appointment," Robbins wrote. "GC has however not made an offer that Lord Mandelson considers commensurate with the fair value."

A blind trust, Robbins went on, would not work "for a large holding in a privately-owned company." Instead Roscoe was told to get a list of Global Counsel's senior clients, take "a monthly forward look" at the ambassador's business engagements and report to Robbins every quarter. Robbins had already sent Mandelson the draft, describing it as a process "that protects you against perceptions of benefitting GC in some way while in public office," to be run "in a light touch way." Mandelson forwarded it to the foreign secretary's chief of staff, Jon Garvie: "Did you see this ?"

"Has Not Divested"

Robbins wrote that Mandelson expected the Messina Group, the firm founded by Democratic strategist Jim Messina, "who took a stake in GC last year," to bid for the whole company, at which point he would "exit his shareholding entirely." On March 28 Robbins told then-Foreign Secretary David Lammy that Global Counsel had made Mandelson an offer, which he had accepted, and that he expected it to be "executed next month."

Four months later, Robbins' office wrote on Aug. 8 that "HMA has not divested the stake" and that Robbins needed to put a new note to the foreign secretary "asap." That note, dated Aug. 26, said the other party "has not been able to execute this transaction" and that Global Counsel was "raising debt" to make an offer in September.

Robbins' office sent that note to Mandelson before it went to Lammy, telling him it would be issued "as soon as I have your edits / go-ahead," and Mandelson filled in the one blank, the date his shares were valued: "April 2024." The final version told Lammy that because the valuation "will not change," Mandelson "has no ongoing economic interest in GC's commercial performance."

"Under The Radar"

In April 2025, Mandelson wrote from his embassy account to an official at the White House Council of Economic Advisers, whose name is redacted, about "alternative options to the WTO" and "how likeminded partners come to terms with China." He proposed a lunch for May 13 so he could bring "a former trade colleague of mine," also redacted, to "lead off." "It would be best to keep this under the radar," he wrote.

The official answered that meeting him had been "a delight" and that "'Prince of Darkness' couldn't be farther from the truth!" When the council's staff came back with dates in June, Mandelson forwarded the email to a Global Counsel employee and asked: "Do you have date preference for trade think in ?" The reply: "June 10/11 look pretty good."

A Speech Edited By The Firm

On Aug. 27, 2025, Mandelson sent a Global Counsel director the draft of his Ditchley lecture and asked whether "the arguments need strengthening at all." The director's edits came back the next morning. The speech's "pure hostility towards China," the director wrote, did not "obviously align with what looks like HMG's considerable effort to achieve a rapprochement with China."

The director had also suggested "toning down some parts of your apologia of the Trump administration," warning that it would be "counterproductive/unpersuasive if you came across as having drunk the Kool Aid." Mandelson replied: "I will soften the lecture on China and add tone in the q and a !"

"So We Have Time!"

The files also show how loosely the paperwork moved after then-Prime Minister Keir Starmer named him on Dec. 20, 2024. On Christmas Eve, a Foreign Office official chasing his conflict-of-interest forms was told there was no need to do more until Dec. 30: "His start date on FCDO payroll will be 6 Jan earliest, more likely to be mid-Jan, so we have time!"

His security clearance came through on Jan. 29, 2025, for five years rather than the usual seven. The next day the department's security chief, Ian Collard, wrote that Mandelson had been asked to complete his remaining clearance forms "as an urgent priority," and that "matters pertaining to his overseas contacts" would be reviewed by the authorities that control access to the most sensitive intelligence. Officials reviewing his form in January also asked about a UBS speaking engagement "with Asian clients."

On Sept. 5, 2025, six days before he was fired, Mandelson messaged Starmer's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney: "Are you taking peter Kyle away....?" and then, "You should solve your Darren issue and put him at DSIT." McSweeney replied that evening: "I think we seized that day quite well."

Mandelson was fired on Sept. 11, 2025, two days after Bloomberg sent him questions about his emails to Epstein, among them a June 2008 note from around the time Epstein pleaded guilty: "I think the world of you and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened." The scandal engulfed Starmer, who resigned as Labour leader in June and was succeeded by Andy Burnham as prime minister on July 20.

Asked on Thursday whether an appointment like Mandelson's could happen now, Burnham said: "I don't think we have yet seen the change that this system down here needs."

Andy Burnham says he would tackle the "vested interests" which he believes contributed to the Peter Mandelson scandal, ahead of the latest release of documents relating to the former US ambassador.



The prime minister also said his 10-year plan would address the issues with... pic.twitter.com/UQgymRKSXb — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 26, 2026

As for the shares Global Counsel never bought, the firm itself collapsed into administration in February 2026 after a swathe of clients cut ties over Mandelson's links to Epstein.