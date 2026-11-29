Ghost Town: Mamdani's New York Now Has 16,000 Empty Storefronts

New York City ended September with 16,047 of its 141,744 street-level storefronts sitting empty, a vacancy rate of 11.32%, according to a new dashboard City Comptroller Mark Levine's office launched the day before Thanksgiving.

As storefront vacancies persist across NYC, Comptroller Levine is launching a new dashboard ahead of Small Business Saturday to track vacancy trends, monitor the health of our commercial corridors, and inform strategies to support small businesses. 🏬



Small businesses are the... pic.twitter.com/3zbUgBqAVp — Office of New York City Comptroller Mark Levine (@NYCComptroller) November 25, 2026

That's up from 11.26% the quarter before and the highest since early 2024. Before the pandemic, the rate was 10.5%, according to amNewYork's read of the comptroller's numbers.

From July through September, 2,551 storefront businesses closed and 2,275 opened, for a net loss of 276. Only 1,996 small businesses opened in the quarter, against 2,201 that closed, a net loss of 205 small businesses in three months, the comptroller's data show.

Over the first nine months of the year, small business closings ran to 7,146 against 6,547 openings, a net loss of 599, by amNewYork's count. That's worse than the same stretch of 2025 (371) and 2024 (521).

"Thriving commercial corridors are essential to the health of New York City's economy and neighborhoods," Levine said. "In many ways, New York City has recovered since the pandemic," he added, but "the comeback has been uneven."

Manhattan still has the highest rate at 13.12%, and it was the only borough where vacancies fell last quarter. Brooklyn's rate climbed to 12.68%, and Queens' to 9.80%, each the highest since the comptroller's data begin in 2023. Staten Island rose 0.40 percentage points to 8.13%, while the Bronx held just above 8%.

Five neighborhoods sit at or near 20% vacancy: the Financial District and Tribeca in Manhattan, Ocean Hill and East New York in Brooklyn, and Old Astoria-Hallets Point in Queens. Former restaurants make up the largest share of empty spaces with a known prior use, at 1,799 citywide.

The comptroller's office warns that its figures "may be underestimates because of unlabeled vacancies." A storefront counts as vacant only when no business occupies it; one that is temporarily closed or "coming soon" counts as occupied.

The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce's report card, out Nov. 23, gave the city's small business climate a C-minus and a failing grade on the cost of doing business, and forecast holiday sales in Manhattan flat to down 1% after inflation. In Harlem, East Harlem, Washington Heights and Inwood, it sees sales falling 2% to 3.5%.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, in office since January, rolled out more than 50 regulatory fixes for small businesses in July, but his campaign promise to cut their fines and fees in half has no timeline. Meanwhile, his administration has frozen rents on about 1 million apartments, a freeze a judge upheld on Wednesday, and is pressing ahead with city-owned grocery stores that private grocers sued to stop.

Spencer Pratt, the reality-TV star who lost his run for Los Angeles mayor to progressive Nithya Raman in June, put the Big Apple's number next to other cities': "Mamdani is killing NYC. Don't let commies run your city."

Retail vacancy rates in major metros:

Miami: 3%

Nashville: 3.3%

Austin: 3.6%

Chicago: 5%

Los Angeles: 5.7%

NYC: 11.3%!!!



Bloomberg's NYC was at 4%. Mamdani is killing NYC. Don't let commies run your city. https://t.co/XKNPC8HsIS — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 26, 2026

The comptroller's own numbers cut both ways: the citywide rate has hovered between 11% and 11.6% since the third quarter of 2023, more than two years before Mamdani took office. What's changed on his watch is where the empty windows are: fewer in Manhattan, and more than ever in Brooklyn and Queens.