"We've Lost A Whole Generation": UK Net Migration Crashes To Lowest Since 1997 As Brits Flee

Net migration to the UK fell to 77,000 in the year to June 2026, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday. That is the lowest figure since 1997, leaving aside the pandemic, and down from 204,000 a year earlier, according to the ONS's provisional estimates.

That is a fall of more than 90% from the 944,000 peak in the year to March 2023. Yet more Britons and more Europeans left the UK than arrived, and the whole of the positive number came from outside the EU.

British nationals posted net migration of negative 137,000, with 245,000 leaving and 109,000 coming back, a figure the ONS calls "broadly stable." EU citizens (plus Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland) were negative 45,000, and that group has been in the red since mid-2022. Non-EU net migration was 258,000, down from 379,000 a year earlier.

"In 2026, non-EU citizens are the only group driving positive net migration," said Sarah Crofts, the ONS's deputy director of migration statistics. "EU nationals are leaving in greater numbers than are arriving, as is the case with British nationals."

She drew the contrast with 1997, when net migration stood at 48,000 and arrivals from both inside and outside the EU added to it, partly offset by Britons leaving. Today's flows are also far larger: more than double the number of people are leaving and arriving compared with 1997.

In total, 738,000 people moved to the UK long-term, down 17%, while 661,000 left. Work-related arrivals from outside the EU fell 25% to 135,000, as main applicants dropped 30% and their dependants 21%, after Labour tightened skilled-worker rules in July 2025. Study-related arrivals fell 11% to 257,000. Asylum-related immigration fell to 73,000 from 93,000.

The ONS's 90% range for the headline number runs from 31,000 to 128,000, and the British figures were not revised this time because a data source was unavailable, so they rest on a 15-month projection.

"This Government has restored control," Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said. "We have brought net migration to 77,000, down 92% from its peak under the Conservatives."

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said the fall was mainly the result of changes made under the previous Conservative government, and called for a legally binding annual cap, set by Parliament, at a far lower level.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage put British net emigration over the last decade at nearly 1 million, and said the country had "lost a whole generation of young Brits":

Net emigration of British people over the last 10 years is nearly 1 million (941,000), we've lost a whole generation of young Brits and replaced them with small boat migrants. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 26, 2026

Home Office figures for the same year show 33,000 people crossed the Channel in small boats, 23% fewer than the year before, and 86,000 people claimed asylum, down 21% but still above pre-2021 levels, according to the department's immigration statistics.

In May, the ONS put net British emigration for calendar 2025 at 136,000, which, as we noted then, was the largest such outflow since the 1960s. Six months on, the headline number is lower still, and Britons are still leaving faster than they come home.