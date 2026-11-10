'FBI Looking Into It': Trump Reveals What Jensen Huang Told Him When Asked If He Knew She Was A Spy

President Trump said Monday that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told him he had no idea the woman he had a relationship with was a Chinese spy, and that Huang should not worry about the FBI. "I asked him that question: 'Did you have any idea that she was a spy?'" Trump told reporters at a surprise White House briefing. "He said, 'I had no idea that she was a spy.' And I really believe him."

"I know the FBI is looking into it in terms of something else, and I think that he'll be in good shape," Trump said.

He added that he spoke to Huang Monday "just to see if he's feeling alright" and called him "an honorable man."

The FBI's work does not appear to be a probe of Huang's affair. The Justice Department is running a criminal investigation into Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company suspected of smuggling Nvidia AI chips into China, per an unnamed source, led by its National Security Division with the FBI and the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security. Alice Huang, a Megaspeed executive, is believed by U.S. intelligence officials to be a Chinese spy; she is not related to Jensen Huang. The Justice Department declined to comment.

The FBI's probe comes amid a broader "Singapore washing" trend in which Chinese companies set up shop in Singapore to bypass US restrictions and provide access to global markets and technology - a practice which has spread across multiple industries, including technology, biotechnology, and critical minerals, the Epoch Times notes.

"The central questions are whether intellectual property or sensitive information was compromised, whether customer relationships or export approvals are affected, and whether there is a material change in leadership," Ken Mahoney, president and CEO of Mahoney Asset Management, told the outlet.

The White House implemented strict export controls on the company’s most advanced AI chips to Beijing, forcing Nvidia to produce China-specific chips to comply with U.S. regulations. Chinese AI companies have increasingly turned to domestic alternatives, including chips developed by Huawei and other local firms. Huang has been highly critical of U.S. export controls, calling them a “failure.” -Epoch Times

"Four years ago, Nvidia had 95 percent market share in China. Today, it is only 50 percent," Huang said last year at a press conference in Taipei. "The rest is Chinese technology. They have a lot of local technology they would use if they didn’t have Nvidia."

As we've noted, China is adapting with locally developed chips.

Nvidia's board has opened an independent investigation after reports that Huang "has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort." In a note to staff, Huang wrote: "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

Here's what Nvidia's Jensen Huang sent to staff, admitting to affair:

"To my colleagues at NVIDIA,

I owe my family and all of you an apology.

I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

Throughout my... — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) November 8, 2026

Nvidia shares closed down 4.2% Monday, the worst performer in both the Dow and the Nasdaq while the broader market held up. The Megaspeed case has a second wrinkle: as we reported, the feds' Megaspeed probe was derailed after Nvidia came knocking.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called it "unsubstantiated. It is nothing but smears against China." On Capitol Hill, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, expected to become Speaker, asked for "a full briefing," and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Jim Banks issued a joint statement calling on Congress to "take decisive action" on oversight of AI-linked companies.

Trump walked into the briefing room with UFC chief Dana White, after announcing on Truth Social Saturday that White had been offered the press secretary job, then saying he was "kidding." White told reporters, "I do not want to be in politics." On Iran, Trump said "The military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing, but we're locked and loaded."