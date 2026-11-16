Lame-Duck Republicans Sabotaging Trump's Judicial Confirmation Blitz

President Trump is pressing Senate Republicans to confirm his pending judicial nominees before Democrats take control of the chamber in January, the same lame-duck judicial strategy Democrats used to seat Joe Biden's judges in 2024 before they lost the Senate.

However, a handful of Republican senators who object to nominees picked for their home states are slowing the effort, Reuters reported.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and the GOP conference agreed on a resolution to make full use of the 54 days Republicans have left in the majority. As of Wednesday, 24 of Trump's judicial nominees were awaiting action, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee chaired by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA). The committee says it has moved at its fastest pace since the Reagan administration.

.@SenateGOP has spent the last two years confirming President Trump's lifetime federal judges at the fastest pace - from nomination to confirmation - since Reagan was in office. Our work will have a generational effect. pic.twitter.com/ko0XlDjfZY — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) November 12, 2026

Senate Republicans have confirmed 58 of Trump's second-term judicial nominees to lifetime seats on district and appeals courts so far. Roughly one-third of active federal judges now hold Trump appointments.

Under the long-established practice in the Senate, a home state senator can block a district court nominee by not sending a 'blue slip' to the Judiciary Committee (the slip that tells the Committee the Senator supports the nominee). The White House has generally respected that practice, though on several occasions it has opted for a conservative rather than the preference of the Republican senators.

Two departing Republicans on the Judiciary Committee can deny nominees the votes they need to advance. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is retiring and has a fractured relationship with Trump, while Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) lost his primary to a Trump-backed challenger.

On Thursday, Tillis described the White House's approach to senators as "This is our guy, I hope you'll get on board."

"That's not how it works here," Tillis said. "They should expect they're going to get this response."

Tillis said senators deserve more "respect" from the White House when it selects judges for their states. He confirmed that he backed the effort by Sens. John Boozman (R-AR) and Tom Cotton (R-AR) to block U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky.

On Tuesday, the White House took the rare step of withdrawing Rudofsky's nomination to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis. The administration replaced him with Arkansas Supreme Court Justice J. Cody Hiland, the candidate Boozman preferred. Boozman led the opposition to Rudofsky, whom Trump appointed to the district bench during his first term and who issued a ruling that weakened enforcement of a major voting rights law. Hiland said in August that he had turned down an offer of a trial court nomination.

Cornyn has declined to commit to supporting T. Elliot Gaiser, Trump's nominee for a federal judgeship in Dallas. Gaiser is from Ohio, and the White House picked him without going through the senatorial screening process, which Texas normally goes through. He currently heads the Office of Legal Counsel at the Justice Department. That office has already issued opinions supporting some of the most contentious elements of the Trump agenda. He will not be able to appear at the Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday without Cornyn's blue slip.

Sen. Alan Armstrong (R-OK), who is also leaving the Senate, said the White House passed over the candidates senators put forward.

"We put up a lot of really qualified candidates that we sent to the White House, and they basically ignored that and just put through their one," Armstrong said.

Armstrong initially returned a favorable blue slip for Zach West, a lawyer in the Oklahoma attorney general's office, then withdrew it. Conservative legal activists have praised West for defending abortion restrictions and for supporting religious schools in Oklahoma's charter school program. Tillis's support for Armstrong leaves West short of the votes he needs at Tuesday's committee vote.

Armstrong's term ends Nov. 30. Sen.-elect Kevin Hern (R-OK), who will take the seat, could view West differently, but Tillis said he will continue blocking the nominee for now.

"When I've got two Republicans from the state telling me to move on it, I move on it," Tillis said. "If I have one or more asking me not to, then I'm not."

The White House signaled it intends to keep pushing. "We expect all judicial nominees pending in the Senate to be confirmed this year," a White House official said.

Rob Luther, a George Mason University law professor who worked on judicial nominations in the White House Counsel's Office during Trump's first term, said senators now on "borrowed time" are standing in the way of "movement conservatives" reaching the bench.

Democrats have signaled they will also try to slow the push. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told the Associated Press after the midterms that Democrats will not fill the bench with "crappy nominees." However, there is no judicial filibuster.

Trump appointed 234 judges during his first term, from 2017 to 2021, including 54 appellate judges and three of the justices in the Supreme Court's current 6-3 conservative majority. Barack Obama confirmed 329 judges and George W. Bush confirmed 340, though each served eight years to Trump's four. Biden surpassed Trump's first-term total only at the very end of his presidency.

On Monday, Thune called judicial confirmations a top priority for the remainder of the Republican majority. The Senate confirmed its first lame-duck judicial nominee Thursday, leaving 23 pending.