Pump Prices Hit Eight-Month Low Ahead Of Thanksgiving Travel

With Thanksgiving next week, the holiday travel period is about to begin.

There is some good news Thursday morning: the latest AAA data shows the national average price of gasoline at US pumps has slipped to its lowest level since mid-March, or about three weeks into "Operation Epic Fury"...

Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, pointed out on X this morning that while everyone is glued to their Bloomberg Terminals awaiting the first trade in the blockbuster Anthropic IPO, pump prices also deserve attention.

"I know everyone is watching Anthropic today, but take a look at gas prices. Gas price (national average) today: $3.72. This is the lowest price since March 16," Long said.

She continued, "It's also down more than 75 cents since late September. That adds about $40 back to people's wallets. The fact that October was also way warmer than usual in much of the US will also help keep electric bills down at this critical holiday period. It's still a 'K' or 'E' shaped economy, but the bottom is getting some help on the energy front and every dollar matters."

I know everyone is watching Anthropic today, but take a look at gas prices.



Gas price (national average) today: $3.72

This is the lowest price since March 16

It's also down more than 75 cents since late September. That adds about $40 back to people's wallets.



The fact that… pic.twitter.com/KMH9K2UVg7 — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) November 19, 2026

WTI remains under pressure this week, with futures trading around $84 a barrel, while falling gasoline and diesel crack spreads suggest easing tightness across various refined-fuel markets.

$2.94 a gallon here in southwest Michigan. Funny how that works.



You can’t hate the people who manipulate the price of gas enough. They squeeze working families for months, then the second the election is over, prices start falling. Trump told us this would happen, and here we… pic.twitter.com/tgNIvPt4q1 — Grassroots Army (@GrassrootArmy) November 19, 2026

This may reflect softer fuel demand, improving supplies, or both.

Here's where the national average price of diesel at the pump stands:

Circling back to an International Energy Agency report earlier this week, the global oil market is showing early signs of rebalancing after a solid recovery in Gulf oil exports pushed global supply above demand for the first time since the war in Iran began.

The relief comes a little too late for the midterms, but it's welcome news for consumers as tens of millions prepare to travel for Thanksgiving next week.