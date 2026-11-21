Doug Casey On The Coming Collapse Of Saudi Arabia, And What It Means For The Petrodollar

Authored by Doug Casey via International Man,

Doug Casey warns that a collapse of the Saudi monarchy could roil global oil markets and undermine the dollar. (Photo illustration)

International Man: Saudi Arabia has long appeared to be one of the most stable and wealthy countries in the Middle East. But beneath the surface, the ruling monarchy faces political, religious, demographic, and economic pressures. How vulnerable is the Saudi regime?

Doug Casey: "Appear" is the key word in your question. It's easy to forget that the Saudis were just one family of many wandering around in the desert. Due to their close relations with the British (Lawrence of Arabia, et al.) during and after World War I, they took control of the country. It's unusual that a country is named after a family.

Since its people share the same language, religion, race, and culture, Saudi Arabia is much less of an artificial construct than other countries in Africa and Western Asia. But they were almost all arbitrarily assembled in the boardrooms of Europe, and are naturally unstable. WW1 and 2 each upset the existing balance, redrawing borders and replacing regimes. WW3 will do the same, except even more radically.

I've been to over 150 countries but, regrettably, Saudi Arabia and Yemen aren't among them. I doubt that's going to change because Westerners in general, and Americans in particular, are no longer very welcome in that part of the world. It's funny how your government dropping bombs on the natives can change their attitudes towards you.

Still, looking at Saudi as an exo-geographer, it's easy to see that the place is an accident waiting to happen. Numerous other clans and tribes within the country resent the ruling Saudis, whose 5000 princes and attached minions basically get to steal and allocate the oil money. It's clear that the populace despises their dissipated and corrupt rulers.

MBS, the Crown Prince, has attempted to reform the country by liberalizing the economy and dialing back Wahhabi religious extremism. But as I explained here, his investments have been uniformly disastrous, frittering away scores of billions on grandiose and uneconomic projects. The current war with Yemen could be the catalyst that brings down the whole rotten structure.

MBS and the rest of the ruling coterie should make sure that their jets are fueled for a quick getaway.

International Man: Yemen's Houthis have demonstrated their ability to strike Saudi oil facilities, airports, and other critical infrastructure with missiles and drones. They also threaten shipping through the Red Sea. Could the Houthis, perhaps with Iranian support, destabilize Saudi Arabia to the point of bringing down the monarchy?

Doug Casey: Yemen is one of the poorest, most primitive countries in the world. The Houthis (aka Ansarallah) are a rebel group which controls the western part of the country and is looking to conquer Yemen's official government. The current war between the Houthis and the Saudis is a perfect example of asymmetrical warfare. The Saudis have spent hundreds of billions of dollars buying high-tech weapons from the Americans, and it turns out that they're essentially useless against sandal-clad, AK-47-wielding tribesmen. Weapons are not what wins wars. As Napoleon said, in warfare, the moral is to the physical as three is to one.

Like most poor, backward people, tradition and clan are of paramount importance for the Yemenis. You might want to read the Wikipedia history of Yemen (link). It's extremely complex and complicated, and in normal times it would be viewed as somewhere between useless information and confusingly irrelevant to Americans. But since we're on the cusp of World War 3, these aren't normal times. Here are a few miscellaneous facts to give you a flavor of the place.

They're awash with young, poor people. The total population has gone from 4.3 million in 1950 to 35 mm today, and an estimated 60 million in 2050. Sanaa, the capital, has gone from about 55,000 in 1978 to over a million now. Half the population is under 15. Remember, the most dangerous creature to have ever walked the Earth, including the T-Rex, is the young unmarried human male.

It's perhaps the most water-stressed country in the world. That will get worse since they use groundwater almost exclusively, and the water table in Sanaa has dropped from 100 feet below the surface to 4000 feet since the 1970s. They've had a famine since 2016, and 50,000 children are said to have died of starvation in 2017. Thirst and hunger encourage desperate measures.

It's ranked 176 out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perception Index, and last of 135 countries ranked in the Global Gender Gap Report (link), FWIW. Slavery was abolished in 1962, but is still widespread. That's true throughout the Muslim world, though. Life is cheap in political latrines.

So what is a bottom-of-the-barrel place like this supposed to do? They've been at war with the soft and degraded Saudis for decades. I'll wager they're contemplating taking the show on the road, and conquering the Kingdom. What's a better alternative when you have millions of young males who are eager to get out of their mud huts and start living like conquering pashas? Their upside is huge, and their downside is limited, since 72 virgins await each of them, courtesy of Allah.

As a fallback, the Houthis can just continue their Bab-al-Mandeb shakedown, and perhaps declare war on the US. Perhaps the Democrats should import a couple million, since Yemenis are currently a shamefully under-represented minority in America.

International Man: Saudi Arabia sits on some of the world's largest oil reserves and plays a central role in global energy markets. What would happen to oil prices and global energy supplies if the kingdom descended into civil war, revolution, or outright collapse?

Doug Casey: I believe Saudi is on the ragged edge of a civil war and/or a revolution, and/or an invasion. It's hard to say how much damage would be done to the country's oil infrastructure when that occurs. And it's hard to say what the attitude of the new regime will be towards producing oil.

The Americans control their oil industry now, and the new regime would have every reason to hate them. At a minimum, they'll want to discard all current agreements and kick out the oil-producing expats.

Or maybe the Iranians will conquer the oil-producing areas of Saudi Arabia, which are on its border, and heavily populated by their Shia co-religionists. They'll also want to punish the U.S. any way they can.

Or maybe the Houthis will conquer Saudi. They have every reason to treat the U.S. as an enemy, especially since it's bombed them and officially designated them a terrorist organization.

The chances of the status quo continuing are somewhere between slim and none. And Slim's out of town.

International Man: The US-Saudi relationship has served as a cornerstone of the petrodollar system since the 1970s. In exchange for American military protection, Saudi Arabia has helped sustain the dollar's dominant position in global oil trade and invested substantial wealth in US financial assets.

What would the collapse of the Saudi monarchy mean for the petrodollar, demand for US Treasuries, and the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency?

Doug Casey: The collapse of the Saudi regime, combined with chaos in the oil industry, would be a disaster for both the dollar and the U.S. itself. The U.S./Iran war has proved that the U.S. is a paper tiger. The US has the best 20th-century military that money can buy, but we're no longer in the 20th century. Expensive carrier groups and bombers are of limited use in an asymmetric guerrilla war. They'll just bankrupt and embarrass the side using them.

The Gulf Emirates, like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Qatar, have found the U.S. is completely unable to protect them against almost anything. In fact, a relationship with the U.S. isn't an asset; it's a liability. Being an ally with the US simply makes you a target.

Seeing how this is likely to unfold, and seeing the US is bankrupt in any event, most countries and institutions will want to dump the dollar. The main thing holding it up is the gigantic amount of dollar-denominated debt in the world. That debt creates a demand for dollars, which are needed to service it.

The value of the dollar rests on nothing more than confidence. That's a poor foundation for a currency even in the best of times. Confidence can blow away like a pile of feathers in a hurricane.

International Man: What are the most compelling investment and speculative opportunities that could emerge from a collapse of Saudi Arabia, particularly in energy markets, precious metals, and the broader disruption of the international monetary system? How should investors position themselves to profit from such an upheaval?

Doug Casey: Energy is the backbone of civilization itself. And for the foreseeable future, oil and natural gas will remain the most important types of energy. The Persian Gulf is by far the world's most important concentration of petroleum. But the countries that control it are innately unstable and becoming more so.

The answer is to own petroleum production in other parts of the world. I don't own oil majors because they almost all have significant assets in the Middle East. I do, however, own smaller producers in the Western Hemisphere. I think they'll continue doing extremely well in the years to come.

Because chaos in the Middle East will be extremely damaging to the petrodollar, I remain bearish on the dollar. The MidEast situation can only accelerate its collapse, even if the U.S. Government wasn't creating trillions more of them every year to stave off its own bankruptcy.

That's why I continue to own gold. A valid argument can be made that it must eventually be revalued to $20,000, $30,000, or $40,000. But it's reasonably priced at around $4,000 where it is. It's no longer a bargain. But it's more important than ever to own because it's the only financial asset that's not simultaneously someone else's liability.

What is a bargain are the shares of mining companies. Relative to every other stock group in the world, they're close to their cheapest level in history.

Meanwhile, the current bubble in tech stocks revolving around data centers and AI is going to burst. I'm betting that the next bubble will be in mining stocks and small oil producers. As we've seen many times in the past, the whole sector could go up 10 for one, with individual issues doing much, much better than that.

Last, is there a solution to the Israel/Iran/Saudi/Yemen problem? Probably not. The only certainty is that the US can only make it worse. Much worse. Israel is a foreign country with its own interests, and not necessarily a friend. It's bad policy - stupid, really - to stick your nose in other people's business, especially when that might touch on World War 3.