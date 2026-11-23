Judge Clears Mamdani's Taxpayer-Funded Grocery Stores For The Strangest Reason

"Using the money from the taxpayer..."

A federal judge on Friday refused to block Mayor Zohran Mamdani's city-owned grocery stores, ruling that the grocers suing to stop them failed to show the city would ever raise prices to win back its losses - the one step that turns below-cost pricing into an antitrust violation.

US District Judge Jennifer Rochon denied the National Supermarket Association's motion for a preliminary injunction, which sought to stop the city from picking private operators for the stores while the lawsuit plays out. "Plaintiffs have not established the requirements for a preliminary injunction and their motion is DENIED," Rochon wrote in her Nov. 20 order. The ruling lets the city choose operators for five stores, one in each borough, from bids that were due Oct. 16.

The case turned on the Supreme Court's 1993 test in Brooke Group v. Brown & Williamson Tobacco, under which a predatory pricing claim needs both prices below cost and a "dangerous probability" that the predator will recoup its losses later. Even if a 30% discount means selling below cost, Rochon found, the grocers hadn't shown the city has any plan to drive rivals out of business and then make the money back. Without that, lower prices are simply good for shoppers.

The grocers had argued in their September complaint that recoupment shouldn't matter when the seller is a city that never has to turn a profit. "Defendants need not, and under the announced design will not, recoup grocery losses from later monopoly grocery profits," they wrote. "They can operate at a deficit forever."

The complaint lists the subsidies behind the discount: free rent on city property, an exemption from property taxes, $70 million in city capital for construction and fit-out, and ongoing taxpayer-funded "Affordability Payments" to cover the losses from hitting the 30% target. The city argued that its stores are meant to complement privately run grocers, not replace them.

Mamdani unveiled the discount in July: 30% off all fresh produce, all meat and seafood and about 20 more categories of pantry staples, dairy and refrigerated goods, for every shopper regardless of income. The city projects a 15% cut to the average grocery bill, about $90 a month. "A trip to the grocery store shouldn't spell dread for New Yorkers," Mamdani said.

The first store, a 20,000-square-foot site in the Bronx's Hunts Point, is due to open by the end of 2027, with all five promised by the end of Mamdani's first term.

The National Supermarket Association says its more than 150 members run over 400 stores across the city. Angel Nuñez, an association board member, owns a C-Town supermarket half a mile from the planned city store in the South Bronx. He told The Epoch Times that if the city is "using the money from the taxpayer to compete against me, obviously they're going to send everybody to bankruptcy, and now they're going to control the price."

"So what are they going to create? A monopoly price in New York City," Nuñez said.

Association president Anthony Peña said in a statement that the ruling won't change "our determination to advocate for a fair and competitive marketplace." "Independent supermarkets should not be placed at a structural disadvantage when competing with government-funded stores that receive construction funding, operating subsidies, and tax advantages unavailable to ordinary neighborhood businesses," he said, adding that the group will "evaluate all appropriate options moving forward."

The ruling doesn't end the federal case, and it isn't the only one. The Multicultural Business Coalition, which says it represents about 1,000 minority-owned bodegas, delis and supermarkets, filed two suits in state court in August, one alleging predatory pricing and the other retaliation against members who organized against the plan.

The ruling landed the same day we reported that Prairie Food Co-op in Lombard, Illinois, is winding down 16 months after opening, roughly $745,000 in the red after its first year despite about $1.56 million in state and federal grants. Nuñez fears he won't be able to compete once the city opens its store in his neighborhood at the end of 2027.