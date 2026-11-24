"Unprecedented": Judge Forces Missouri County To Pay Back Every Dollar It Illegally Overtaxed 170,000 Homeowners

A Kansas City judge on Monday gave final approval to a roughly $225 million settlement that forces Jackson County, Missouri, to return 100% of the property taxes it overcharged homeowners after illegally jacking up their 2023 assessments.

Circuit Judge Jacqueline Cook signed off at the settlement's fairness hearing, telling the courtroom, "that is quite an accomplishment for the citizens of Jackson County," according to KSHB, which was in the room. At least 169,931 owners of roughly 208,737 properties will be paid back for what they overpaid in 2023 and 2024.

Judge Jacqueline Cook, the circuit judge who approved the settlement

About $219 million of the total is set aside for tax credits and $6 million for a fund that reimburses owners who hired appraisers or lawyers to fight their bills, KCTV reported from the hearing. Only 14 people asked to be excluded from the class.

"It's an unprecedented result in Jackson County," said Nichelle Oxley of Humphrey, Farrington & McClain, the firm that brought the case, Wheeler v. Beatty. Class actions usually recover a fraction of what was lost. The firm's Ken McClain put it more bluntly when the deal was announced in July: "Never in the history of class actions that I'm aware of in something of this size do you have 100% refund."

Under the settlement terms, each owner's "overage" - the tax paid above their 2022 assessed value plus 15% - comes back as three roughly equal credits on the 2026, 2027 and 2028 bills rather than as a check. The county spread the payback over three years so schools and other taxing bodies could absorb the hit, and owners who still live in the same home don't have to do anything; they can look up their estimated credit by address. The county pays class counsel's fees separately, capped at $4 million, so they don't come out of the credits.

Scene from the Jackson County property-tax lawsuit settlement hearing

Owners who have since sold get direct refunds instead: 4,638 had filed for one as of Monday morning, and 426 had applied to the $6 million fund. The deadline for both is Dec. 3. A hearing on the lawyers' fees is set for Jan. 6.

How The County Got Here

The 2023 reassessment sent the average property value up about 30%, and more than 200,000 properties rose past the 15% line that, under Missouri law, requires the county to offer a physical inspection. In April 2025 a judge sided with the state on every count, finding the county skipped mandatory inspections, misstated the law on interior inspections, sent notices too late to appeal, and failed to give proper notice to about 75% of affected owners.

"Today's ruling ensures that the people of Jackson County will not be subjected to illegal tax hikes," then-Attorney General Andrew Bailey said. The county's assessment director, Gail McCann Beatty, the named defendant in the class action, had protested to the State Tax Commission that "never has the STC issued an order that is retroactive."

Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty

Then-County Executive Frank White Jr. defended the assessments for two years, calling one homeowner class action "an improper and politically motivated attack on our process." Voters threw him out in a historic recall in September 2025, fueled in part by anger over the tax bills. His replacement, Phil LeVota, made relief his top priority, and the county settled with the state this month, dropping its appeal.

"Another great day for Jackson County taxpayers in settling the debacle of almost a decade of problems," LeVota said after Monday's hearing.

Schools and other taxing bodies foot the bill in lost collections: twelve Jackson County school districts have warned of $196 million in losses over the three years of credits, and Kansas City put its own hit at $15 million. Independence schools dropped their lawsuit against the plan in July, while Fort Osage held out.

And voters have taken the job away from the executive's office entirely: Jackson County's assessor will be elected starting in 2028, a requirement Missouri voters wrote into the state constitution in August.