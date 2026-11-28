Watch: Rogan Tells GOP Broken Promises And "F*cking Chaos" Are Why It Lost

Joe Rogan has a message for Republicans still reeling from this month's midterm wipeout: this is what happens when your party goes crazy. Read on...

On Wednesday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, Rogan said people keep asking him how he feels about the results. "I'm like, this is what's supposed to happen. Okay? And if you're a Republican, and you're like, I can't believe we lost. I can't believe we lost. That's how it's supposed to be," he said. "You can't just want your team to win always."

Joe Rogan: Midterm elections were punishment for broken political promises



"You can't lie to everybody... and expect to keep winning... I know a lot of Republicans have voted blue down the line right here in Texas because they were sick of it."



ROGAN: "But that's one of the... pic.twitter.com/KVpWveVkir — Tony Jacob (@tonjkb) November 25, 2026

"If your team does stupid things and says a bunch of things that they were gonna do but didn't do, says they're never gonna do that, but then they do it, you break a bunch of promises, you have a bunch of fucking loony people that are running everything, they get corrupted, there's a lot of fucking chaos going on, people are supposed to vote it out. That's supposed to happen," Rogan continued.

Republicans' job now, he said, is to "go back to the drawing board, find better candidates, find better policies," and "realize the American people, they're not gonna tolerate this stupid shit anymore."

Rogan set one condition on all of it, a clean count: "as long as it's fair, as long as the election isn't being stolen, as long as there's not fucking ballot harvesting and mail-in ballots that are bullshit, if it's just the combat between the two sides, that's good, because that's how you get a better country."

"You can't just fuck everything up and expect to keep winning," he said. "You can't lie to everybody or at least break promises and expect to keep winning. That's not what this is supposed to be about."

"I know a lot of Republicans have voted blue down the line in, right here, in Texas, because they were sick of it," Rogan said. "They're sick of this bullshit with THC, they're sick of the war, they're sick of so many things, they're sick of the Epstein files not being released, everything pissed them off, they're like this, you didn't do anything you said you were gonna do, fuck you."

Texas flipped at the top of the ballot on Nov. 3: Democrat Gina Hinojosa unseated Gov. Greg Abbott, and James Talarico beat Attorney General Ken Paxton to become the first Texas Democrat headed to the Senate since Lloyd Bentsen, as we reported the morning after.

"It Was A Giant Factor In The Midterms"

Earlier in the episode, Rogan asked Willink about the Iran war: "Were you shocked that we went in in the first place and started bombing him again?"

Willink said the first strike, "the midnight hammer one," made sense to him because it "didn't rely on their reaction for the outcome." The new war is different, he said: "As soon as you go into some kind of a sustained effort, now you're relying on what is the other person's reaction going to be? And we don't know."

"I was definitely surprised, especially because the continued talks of, hey, no more foreign wars," Willink said, talk that "everyone was on board with," his generation of veterans most of all.

He asked what "me and all my friends" did "for 20 years," and answered himself: "What did we get out of it? Oh, we didn't get anything out of it. OK, let's not do that again."

"So you have a whole generation thinking that way. And it seemed like that was where the administration was," Willink said. He pointed to "the boost from Venezuela," a "super smooth operation," as what may have made the next one look easy: "We kind of did a great job there. Let's just do it here, too." But "these are totally different societies that you're dealing with," he said.

"It was a giant factor in the midterms. Huge," Rogan said. Willink went further - "I think it's the factor in the midterms" - because it "drove the price of everything up. Oil went up when oil goes up. Everything goes up."

Rogan said "people lost faith in the decision making. They're like, this is not the right track. This is not what you said you were going to do. This is not what you ran on."

"Shut Up, Patrick"

Besides the war, "which I think is the biggest," Rogan said, Texas Republicans were hurt by the push to "make weed illegal and bring it back to like the 1950s," and he named Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who drove the Legislature's 2025 ban on hemp-derived THC before Abbott vetoed it.

"Like shut up, Patrick. Like settle down. Like it's not going to ruin your fucking mind," Rogan said. Later in the episode he came back to it: "the ban on THC really cost Republicans in this country and especially in the state."

He had kind words for the woman who beat Abbott, after hearing her interviewed by The New York Times: "Now, I'm sure when this lady gets in, she's going to do this sensible thing. She seems very intelligent." "I was like, I like what she's saying."