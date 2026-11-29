Leftist Mayor Tells Needy Families: Don't Take Charity From Conservatives

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

A Democrat mayor in California has told struggling families to think twice before accepting free Thanksgiving turkeys and toys paid for by a private citizen.

Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez of Cudahy posted a video urging residents to weigh the donor's political views before taking the food and gifts.

Conservative influencer Araceli used her own money, pooled with friends, to buy the turkeys and toys. There were no city funds and no corporate sponsors. The giveaway was aimed at local working families facing seasonal hardship. Gonzalez responded by highlighting Araceli's support for the Trump administration and ICE operations.

Conservative influencer Araceli used her own money to buy toys and turkeys for struggling families for Thanksgiving



The mayor of her city, Democrat Cynthia Gonzalez, responded by making a video telling needy families to not take the turkeys and toys from her because she's a... pic.twitter.com/iSMA6DD94Y — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 28, 2026

She framed acceptance of the items as potentially carrying an endorsement of those positions and advised people to decide for themselves whether their need outweighed the politics.

The message spread quickly. Araceli has said the aid came solely from personal funds. Online reaction has largely sided with the private donation and against conditioning holiday help on a political background check.

The mayor of Cudahy tried to cancel for

Using my money to hand out turkeys and toys to the community. #evil #Community pic.twitter.com/k69ZDeP6qO — Araceli Unfiltered (@thelastcheli) November 27, 2026

Gonzalez's video treated the organizer's support for enforcement and related policies as reason enough for families to consider turning the help down.

This is not Gonzalez's first high-profile statement involving federal immigration agents. In June 2025, while serving as vice mayor, she posted a now-deleted video that directly addressed members of the 18th Street and Florencia gangs.

She said: "I want to know where all the cholos are at in Los Angeles. 18th Street, Florencia, where's the leadership at? Because you guys are all about territory ... You guys tag everything up - claiming hood. And now that your hood's being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain't a peep out of you."

She continued that ordinary people were "out there protesting and speaking up" and asked, "We're out there fighting our turf, protecting our turf, protecting our people and, like, where you at?" She told the gangs not to claim territory if they were not "showing up right now, trying to help out and organize."

The Department of Homeland Security called the remarks "despicable" and said she had called for "criminal gangs - including the vicious 18th Street gang - to commit violence against our brave ICE law enforcement."

DHS linked the rhetoric to a sharp rise in assaults on agents and warned that anyone who assaults a federal officer will be prosecuted. The Los Angeles Police Protective League called for her resignation and possible prosecution, noting the gangs' history of violence against officers.

Gonzalez's attorney stated that "any suggestion that she advocated for violence is categorically false and without merit" and that she had only challenged the Latino community to join peaceful organizing.

The City of Cudahy said the comments reflected her personal views and did not represent the city's official position. She later described the video as satirical and apologized at a council meeting.

Federal sources reported that FBI agents visited her residence; the Bureau neither confirmed nor denied an investigation while condemning any calls for violence against law enforcement.

Cudahy is a small city in southeast Los Angeles County. Like much of the region, it operates under California's sanctuary framework, which restricts local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Private charity does not require a political litmus test. Families facing tight budgets at Thanksgiving typically care more about a turkey on the table and toys for children than about the donor's voting record.

California's broader sanctuary policies have produced documented results. DHS has reported that since January 20, 2025, the state released nearly 24,000 criminal illegal aliens after declining ICE detainers.

Those individuals were associated with more than 81,000 criminal charges or convictions, including 169 homicides and 147 sexual assaults. Local officials in places like Cudahy continue to treat cooperation with federal immigration authorities as optional or undesirable while private individuals attempt to fill gaps with their own money.

Families in Cudahy now have a clear example of how local leadership ranks political signaling against direct help.