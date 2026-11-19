Denmark Unanimously Ratifies Trump's Greenland Deal, Opening Door To Golden Dome

Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times,

Lawmakers in Denmark - which administers Greenland - on Thursday approved a security agreement between the Arctic island and the United States to bolster security.

The deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump signed in September with the leaders of Denmark and Greenland, was formally ratified in a Nov. 19 vote in the Danish parliament, with 109 lawmakers voting for and none against.

With their vote, Danish lawmakers gave parliamentary consent to an agreement between Greenland, Denmark and the United States that amends a 1951 agreement on Greenland's defense, established under the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

While the 1951 agreement already granted the United States sweeping military rights in Greenland, the new deal strengthens certain access rights and allows the United States to expand its military footprint on the Arctic island.

"The agreement is rooted in NATO cooperation, establishes U.S. military access to Greenland, allows for new defense areas and includes provisions on environmental considerations and foreign investment, among other matters," a Danish parliamentary summary of the ratified resolution states.

In addition to expanding the U.S. military footprint in Greenland - including permission to establish a "Golden Dome" missile defense system - it also reaffirms Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders' right to self-determination.

Following the vote in Copenhagen, the agreement will take effect once Denmark's foreign ministry formally notifies Washington that the required procedures are complete.

The parliament of Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory home to 57,000 people, approved the deal earlier this month, also unanimously.