Is A Democrat Civil War Brewing Over A Third Trump Impeachment?

Republicans lost more than 40 House seats in November. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is in line to become speaker in January with the largest majority any party has held in decades. Democrats insist this is a mandate for holding Trump accountable for alleged corruption, but the incoming majority is already split over whether to impeach President Donald Trump a third time.

Several senior members warn that a rushed effort could backfire and give Trump a way to rally his base in the final two years of his second term.

Politico interviewed 14 House Democrats from across the party's ideological range about how to use their new power. A growing number said they are open to moving against the president; however, many others urged the party to slow down and proceed with caution.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who managed Trump's 2021 impeachment trial over the January 6 Capitol riot and is in line to chair the House Judiciary Committee, is among the members counseling restraint.

"I think Donald Trump would love us to organize a campaign of impeachment against him right now because he thinks that's his last hope for rallying the dwindling MAGA base at this point," Raskin told Politico.

Trump has said for years that his first two impeachments helped him politically. He won back the White House in 2024 after facing federal indictments brought by the Biden Justice Department, along with state cases in New York and Georgia. Those efforts to put him in prison united the party behind him. The day after Republicans lost the House in the midterms, Trump told reporters he was "not even a little bit" concerned about a third impeachment.

"I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they did that. Because impeachment for no reason - what, for having a successful country?" Trump said.

President Trump warned that another impeachment effort by Democrats "would destroy their party." pic.twitter.com/0WCJrZsish — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 4, 2026

Politico addressed the president's remarks and the state of the caucus in its report.

Trump's comment hits on another fundamental dilemma for Democrats: What, precisely, would a new round of impeachment articles against Trump say? While Democrats have accused him of wide-ranging corruption - self-enrichment, accepting foreign gifts, granting pay-for-play pardons, abusing power to target his enemies and launching an illegal war in Iran - there is no consensus about what charges a Democratic House would level, or what type of investigation would precede formal action. Interviews with 14 House Democrats from across the ideological spectrum reveal a desire to proceed with varying degrees of caution as party leaders plot the next two years in power ahead of the next presidential election, when Trump will be term-limited out of office anyway.

The Senate math remains the same obstacle Democrats faced in 2021. Conviction requires 67 votes, so Democrats, with 55 or 56 Senate seats depending on the uncalled Alaska race, would need 11 or 12 Republicans to join them. Democrats fell short of that threshold even in the weeks after the Capitol riot.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), who served on the January 6 committee and as a manager in the 2020 Ukraine impeachment, raised the same point. "Is the Senate going to convict? You need to weigh that in and whether to proceed," Lofgren explained. "I think we need a national conversation."

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) answered with one word when asked whether the House should impeach. "No," Meeks said. "I'm a former prosecutor. You don't indict somebody if you don't think you can convict."

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who chaired the January 6 committee, said impeachment "is not a priority for me," though he would vote for a resolution if one reached the floor.

Jeffries has largely sidestepped the issue. "I haven't had a single member of the House Democratic Caucus talk to me about impeachment," Jeffries said the day after the midterms. He also claimed that the caucus had been "relentlessly focused on affordability and on accountability."

Asked whether Trump had committed impeachable offenses, Jeffries gave a noncommittal answer. "We haven't ruled anything in. We haven't ruled anything out," he said.

The party's progressive wing is pushing in the other direction. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who vowed to impeach Trump days into her first term in 2019, told Politico that treating impeachment as a distraction "is setting a dangerous precedent." Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) said Democrats should move forward "even if it's bad politics."

Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT) said she would vote for an impeachment resolution. She described the Democratic base as divided between voters who "want revenge and vengeance" and those who "want to make sure that the Constitution will hold."

The incoming majority is also weighing action against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. An effort this month to keep impeachment articles against him alive failed 211-204 when 11 Democrats missed the vote.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) said the caucus would wait on Trump's conduct before deciding. "We'll see what the next two years bring in terms of what Trump does," Ansari said. She warned that Trump could "get more and more desperate and more and more volatile."

"Impeachment has taken on this almost mythical place in American culture because people know about it. But it's a tool. It's not an end in and of itself," Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), a manager in Trump's first trial, said. "I've done it before ... and if I thought that was appropriate, I would do it again. But right now, we have to see what type of coalition we can put together."

The new Congress convenes in January, when Jeffries takes the speaker's gavel, and the caucus must decide whether to open an investigation. There has been no shortage of rhetoric from the Democrats about Trump's alleged corruption and impeachable offenses. Yet enough in the caucus are effectively conceding that the case isn't ready yet. The far-left base wants impeachment, though, which puts the party in a tough spot, especially since a bogus impeachment in the shadow of the 2028 presidential election is likely to backfire against the Democrats.